MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,403.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $65.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $756.88. The stock had a trading volume of 728,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,469. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $909.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 439.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,917.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

