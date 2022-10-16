Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,193 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.