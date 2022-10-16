Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 986.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of META traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.76. 23,559,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,368,326. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,688. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

