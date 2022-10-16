Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,688 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,559,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,368,326. The firm has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.