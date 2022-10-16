Metahero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.73 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Metahero has a market cap of $19.92 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.95 or 0.01425113 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005407 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022557 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.95 or 0.01611669 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

