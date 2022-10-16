Metal Price Tops $0.98 (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005087 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $65.40 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

