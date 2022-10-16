Metis Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Metis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $180,474.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metis has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003090 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,321.22 or 0.27781459 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010850 BTC.
About Metis
Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
