MetisDAO Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $27.28 or 0.00142107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $119.85 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,197.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002740 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00056884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022983 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005130 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.51217886 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $8,749,126.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

