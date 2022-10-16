Midas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.80 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Midas has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $78.80 million and $308,064.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can now be bought for about $30.22 or 0.00157750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.02 or 0.27458154 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010724 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 30.20827009 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $317,193.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.