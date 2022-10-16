MiL.k 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $62.66 million and $1.24 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

