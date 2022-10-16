MinePlex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $78.57 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $78.57 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,146,006 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

