Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,660,000 after buying an additional 125,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

MTX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.