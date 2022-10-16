Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $15.27.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.