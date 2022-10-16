Mirror Protocol Market Cap Hits $15.85 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $6.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

