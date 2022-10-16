Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Mistras Group Stock Down 6.2 %

MG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 38,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

About Mistras Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

