Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Mistras Group Stock Down 6.2 %
MG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 38,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.72.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.