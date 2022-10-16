Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $296.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.83.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $264,343,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 633,048 shares of company stock worth $93,645,982. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

