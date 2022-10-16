Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $296.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.83.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $264,343,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 633,048 shares of company stock worth $93,645,982. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.