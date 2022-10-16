Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 2,292 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13,482.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,371,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TXN traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.34. 7,470,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,225. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.