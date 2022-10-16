Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 2,665 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,431. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.