Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. 1,954,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,260. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

