Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 24,185 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. 624,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.