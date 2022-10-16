Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 2,843 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 319,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,535. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $140.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.