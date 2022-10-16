Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $10.83 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,235 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after buying an additional 73,353 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $40.65. 482,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

