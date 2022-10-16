Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 905,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,934. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.75. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

