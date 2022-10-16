Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 76,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 39,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of SBUX traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.37. 6,316,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,752. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.