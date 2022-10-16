Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,776 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

