Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 445.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.16. 2,918,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,169. The firm has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.98. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

