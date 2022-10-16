Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.09.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 906,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,218. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.