Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $102,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Burney Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

