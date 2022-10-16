Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.92 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $47.92 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $141.03 or 0.00736928 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00264751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00569637 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00255423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00271154 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,187,883 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

