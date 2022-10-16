Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 6.9 %

MPWR stock traded down $22.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.20. The company had a trading volume of 901,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.32. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $514,031.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,838,605.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

