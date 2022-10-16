Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 1,258 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $99.53 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $129.35.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

