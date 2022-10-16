Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 375 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $208.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

