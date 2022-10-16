Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 750 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,652,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 550,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,283,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.