Montecito Bank & Trust Has $529,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.