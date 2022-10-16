Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 3,039 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.16. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

