Morgan Stanley Cuts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $137.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.67.

NYSE:AME opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

