Morgan Stanley Increases Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target to $14.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Down 1.0 %

INVA stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $922.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.