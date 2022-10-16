Morgan Stanley Trims Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Target Price to $24.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 964.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 153,764 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 59.1% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Kennametal by 945.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 116,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

