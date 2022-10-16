Morgan Stanley Trims Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Target Price to $409.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $409.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MLM. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE MLM opened at $298.83 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

