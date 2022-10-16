Morgan Stanley Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $50.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of OLN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,497. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

