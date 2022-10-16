Morling Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 9.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 772.0% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. 4,315,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,240. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

