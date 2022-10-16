Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after buying an additional 154,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.47. 653,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,007. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

