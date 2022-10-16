Morling Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.56. 2,989,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

