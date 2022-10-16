Morling Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.28. 1,890,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,222. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average is $149.75.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

