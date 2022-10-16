Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of MPAA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $307.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.49.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $163.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America
Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 46.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.