Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $307.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $163.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $346,230.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,787.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $346,230.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,787.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,526 shares of company stock valued at $864,962. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 46.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

