Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Movado Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. 131,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,127. The firm has a market cap of $684.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Movado Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 141.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth $918,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

