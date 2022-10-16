MVL Reaches Market Cap of $92.43 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. MVL has a market capitalization of $92.43 million and $365,961.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.77 or 0.27828766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010871 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

