N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

