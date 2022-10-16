N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $184,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

DraftKings Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $50.48.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.