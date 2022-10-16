Narwhal Capital Management Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 303.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. 2,346,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,594. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

